Maryland State Police released the name of the driver in a single-car crash on the Baltimore Beltway last month that killed two elementary school girls.

The driver, who also died in the crash, was identified as Devin Frink, 36, of Baltimore.

Police have not released the names of the 9-year-old girls, but they have been identified as Bailee Brooks and Serenity Gross, who were friends and students at Lutherville Laboratory.

State Police said Frink was the uncle of one of the girls.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on April 5, after Frink drove away from a traffic stop, authorities said.

Police said Wednesday their preliminary investigation found that the state police trooper initiated the traffic stop on Frink’s vehicle for failure to maintain the lane. The trooper who stopped Frink did not pursue him and reentered traffic, according to police.

Minutes later, the trooper saw the Jeep Wrangler that Frink was driving “fully engulfed in flames” after it hit a tree at the southbound exit to I-83 from the I-695 beltway.

Police said Frink lost control of the vehicle “for unknown reasons.”

Police have not said why Frink may have driven away.

Bailee’s family is working with Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney, and has called on police to release body camera and dashboard camera footage from the traffic stop.

Maryland State Police said the crash is still under investigation. Vignarajah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banner reporter Cayla Harris contributed to this report.