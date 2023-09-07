Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday he was postponing all scheduled September concerts, including Saturday’s highly-anticipated Camden Yards appearance.

Springsteen said he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the shows, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” the Boss said in his statement. “We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

The announcement says ticket holders will receive rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.

Springsteen, with his E Street Band, was also scheduled to perform Sept. 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The postponed show would have been Springsteen’s second in Baltimore this year. He was the debut performer when the renovated CFG Arena reopened in April.

This story may be updated.