Drivers may encounter delays in downtown Baltimore as crews continue to investigate the source of elevated carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of East Lexington Street, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said, and entered an office building that showed elevated levels of carbon monoxide. Cartwright said they walked through all seven levels of the building, which predominantly holds law offices.

Crews determined that the elevated carbon monoxide levels were exclusive to the building’s lower floors. Outside, they found elevated levels of the gas emanating from manhole covers. Cartwright said the department called in workers from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., who ruled out an underground fire.

“It appeared to be much more significant than it was,” Cartwright said.

He said the elevated carbon monoxide likely stemmed from an electrical fault involving plastic covering around the underground wiring. BGE crews remain on the scene, Cartwright said, and firefighters have departed.

Motorists may have difficulty traveling along the corridor until BGE completes its repairs, he added.

