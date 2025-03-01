Baltimore County Police identified the two construction workers killed on Friday after a partial home collapse in Catonsville.

Emerson Amestica, 24, and Wilmer Barzallo, 32, died from injuries they sustained after they became trapped underneath a concrete retaining wall that collapsed at an Academy Road house where they were doing work.

The Baltimore County Fire Department, Howard County and Baltimore rescue teams also responded to the deadly collapse around 11:30 a.m.

Hours after the rescue efforts started, the two men were recovered from the debris and pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

A neighbor who called 911 described the collapse as sounding like a “small earthquake.”