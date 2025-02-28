Emergency crews are actively working to rescue two trapped construction workers i n a trench at a Catonsville home, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The department said it was on scene in the 500 block of Academy Road, a residential area in Catonsville, at 11:46 a.m.

A photo shared by the department shows crews outside a house that is partially collapsed and cordoned off with caution tape.

This is a developing story.