Emergency crews are actively working to rescue two trapped construction workers
in a trench at a Catonsville home, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The department said it was on scene in the 500 block of Academy Road, a residential area in Catonsville, at 11:46 a.m.
A photo shared by the department shows crews outside a house that is partially collapsed and cordoned off with caution tape.
This is a developing story.
