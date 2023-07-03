Thousands of people are expected to line Frederick Road in Catonsville on Tuesday to witness the community’s annual Fourth of July parade.

And, as has become custom, many of those people will simply sink into their folding chairs without having to compete for plum spots along the parade route. That’s because some of Catonsville’s most devoted parade goers save their places way ahead of time by placing lawn chairs (or something similar) on the grassy median between the curb and the sidewalk.

It’s a tradition as old as the parade itself, dating to 1947. Or maybe it started in the 1980s. Or maybe the early 2000s.

Regardless, the chairs are usually left alone, and the space-reserving practice is more or less respected. Those who leave their chairs out are usually able to find their marked spot, enjoy the parade and take their seats and decoration home.

“The chairs have been out on Frederick Road now for weeks. I think it’s wonderful,” said Rose Edwards, a former co-chair of the volunteer committee that plans, organizes and runs the parade. “It’s always a big kick to see who puts out the first chair.”

Pinwheels and chairs along Frederick Road, reserving space for residents to watch the parade, are seen outside the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

The first chairs along the parade route this year appeared almost a month ago. A Facebook post from June 3 shows two chairs, occupied by T-shirt-adorned mannequin torsos, in the 1400 block of Frederick Road.

Since then, many more have appeared. Over the weekend leading into the holiday, both sides of Frederick Road were dotted with dozens of camp chairs, lawn chairs, metal folding chairs and more.

Ed Fitzpatrick pulled over Saturday afternoon to collect the two chairs he sets out every morning. While most people leave their blankets, benches or other spot savers out overnight, Ed and his wife, Holly Fitzpatrick, have decorated their seats with increasingly complex mannequins over the years so they prefer to take them back inside, lest they are damaged or stolen.

The Fitzpatricks take their mannequins seriously. They have even named them: Katie, for Catonsville, sits next to Fred, for Frederick Road. In Katie’s lap sits baby Edmond, named for Edmondson Avenue, and in Fred’s sits stuffed dog Elliot, named for Ellicott City.

Ed and Holly couldn’t agree on how long they’ve taken part in this tradition, but both said it has been more than five years and that the setup has become more elaborate over time.

“I got such a reaction out of it the first time, I just stuck with it,” Holly said in a phone interview.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Holly, who has lived in town for about 40 years, said the parade itself might not be that different than any other small-town Independence Day celebration, but there’s something about the holiday here that stands out.

“I think it’s Catonsville. There’s something special about Catonsville. I really can’t explain it,” she said. “Nobody messes with [the chairs]. It’s a nod to how close the community is. It just feels good.”

Lawn chairs and a small bench reserve spots along Frederick Road for parade watchers. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

Edwards, who moved to Catonsville in the late 1980s and has been involved with the planning committee since 1995, recently moved to Pennsylvania to stay with her daughter. She’s still involved with the parade, though, in part because “it’s just such a good group of people that do this. We’re family, you know?”

Because of her move, Edwards is less involved in the detail-oriented work of running the parade, but she’s still licensed to set off the fireworks that come later in the day and, for the first time, she’s been named grand marshal.

“I accepted it, [but] … it’s not about me. It’s about the committee,” she said. “I get to enjoy it this time. I’ll be riding in the parade for the first time in my life.”

A church used its sign to make a tongue-in-cheek reference to the tradition of lawn chairs going up along Frederick Road ahead of the July 4 parade. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

County Councilman Patrick Young, a Democrat who represents Catonsville, grew up in town. He said he can’t think of any big tradition that his family did outside of Christmas, Thanksgiving and, of course, the Catonsville Fourth of July parade and fireworks.

“It holds a special place for me; it’s the only real consistent tradition my family had,” he said.

Young, as an elected official, gets to walk in the parade. His children get excited for it each year, he said.

And because he’s always had a role in the parade — either marching as an elected official or volunteering with the committee — Young said he’s never had to set out a lawn chair along Frederick Road.

Part of what makes the parade special, according to Young, is that it’s run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. Yes, it’s gotten bigger and, sure, prime viewing space along the route can get competitive. Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to show up.

Despite the size, Young said, the parade has “never lost the charm.”

Organizers of the Catonsville Fourth of July parade expect more than 10,000 people to attend. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

Marching bands (including The Marching Ravens), groups such as the Lions Club and other elected officials are scheduled to appear as well, including County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who called the “incredible parade” one of Baltimore County’s “holiday crown jewels.”

“I’m excited to again rejoin this year’s festivities and I invite people from across the region to experience the sea of chairs that line Frederick Road and come celebrate Independence Day,” he said in a statement.