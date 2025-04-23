A 63-year-old man died after he fell into the street and was struck by a Charm City Circulator bus Tuesday evening in downtown Baltimore, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the man stumbled and fell in front of the bus in the 1000 block of Fleet Street when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) at 410-396-2606 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MTA bus involved in deadly pedestrian crash in March

A similar incident happened on March 11 in downtown Baltimore. A pedestrian died after falling under and being struck by a Maryland Transit Administration bus.

Police said the 36-year-old man was struck in the 100 block of West Fayette Street before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashes into building

On Saturday, several people were taken to the hospital after a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashed into a building in Baltimore, according to police.

Police said a crash between the bus and a car caused the bus to ram into the side of a building at the intersection of 25th and Charles streets in Baltimore’s Charles Village neighborhood.

The crash damaged an office building and a part of Yum’s Asian Bistro. Two tow trucks removed the bus from the scene later Saturday evening, leaving behind a hole that stretched across two buildings.

