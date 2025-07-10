Baltimore launched a citywide cleanup initiative Tuesday, an effort officials say aims to clear public spaces and promote neighborhood pride.

“It takes every single one of us doing our part to make sure Baltimore is the cleanest and healthiest she can be, every single day,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “Charm City Cleanup is an opportunity for all Baltimoreans to roll up their sleeves and show love to their neighborhoods.”

Baltimore citywide cleanup

The Charm City Cleanup initiative relies on government services, community engagement and collaboration to clear every neighborhood in the city.

Under the initiative, the city will be divided into 17 neighborhoods. Each neighborhood will get a visit from a cleanup crew that will proactively clear the area and address resident requests.

Neighbors are encouraged to report issues to 311 and volunteer for cleaning events in the city. Residents can also coordinate cleanup events in their own communities.

According to the mayor’s office, cleanup progress will be tracked on a public map.

Baltimore agencies and cleanup partners will clear every neighborhood one week at a time, prioritizing those with the highest need.

City agencies aid in cleanup effort

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, Recreation and Parks, Department of Transportation and Department of Planning Clean Corps will all participate in the cleanup effort.

Recreation and Parks officials will work to trim overgrown branches and maintain tree pits block by block to restore Baltimore’s neighborhoods.

“The Charm City Cleanup Initiative is a powerful example of what’s possible when city agencies come together around a shared goal, of not just cleaning up, but helping to beautify and strengthen communities,” said Dr. Reginald Moore with Recreation and Parks.

The DPW will assist by clearing storm drains, removing graffiti and addressing illegal dumping.

“This initiative is about more than just cleaning up. It’s about working together with residents to take care of our neighborhoods and build a stronger sense of community across the city,” said Acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark.

Officials with the Department of Transportation said they will help clear storm drains and fill potholes, while the Department of Planning said its Clean Corps will support cleanup events and inform residents of trash etiquette in neighborhoods with trash problems.

Find more information or volunteer for a community cleanup day on the website for the initiative.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.