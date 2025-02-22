The lawyer representing Chelsey Douglas, the 29-year-old woman run over by an Amazon delivery driver in Butchers Hill earlier this week, released a statement Saturday on behalf of his client.

“As the victim of a hit-and-run accident involving an Amazon truck driver on February 18 in Baltimore City, Chelsey Douglas sustained serious, life-threatening and debilitating injuries,” her attorney David Ellin said in the statement. “Since the disturbing and gruesome details of the crime were captured by a nearby surveillance video, her case quickly garnered a tremendous amount of attention from the media.”

Jeroma Allen Young Jr., 26, of Dundalk, was driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with an Amazon logo on Tuesday night when he ran over Douglas near the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets. He briefly got out of the van and checked on Douglas then fled the scene, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

Young, who turned himself in at a Baltimore County precinct on Thursday , now faces several charges including first-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid and failure to report an accident to the police.

“During the past few days, Ms. Douglas has been overwhelmed with numerous requests for comments and interviews. Deeply affected by the recent events and given her serious condition and long way to recovery, Chelsey and her family kindly request her privacy and boundaries be respected during this difficult rehabilitation period,” Ellin said in the statement. “While Chelsey and her family greatly appreciate the media’s interest in her case, they respectfully request privacy, so their focus is on Chelsey’s recovery and getting her better as soon as possible.”

An Amazon spokesperson said Young, who has been suspended from delivering packages, was at the end of his route and heading back to the station when the hit-and-run happened.

“We’re deeply disturbed by this awful incident and our thoughts continue to be with the victim as she recovers from her injuries. We took immediate action to ensure the driver no longer delivers to Amazon customers,” said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re supporting the Baltimore Police Department and other members of law enforcement as they investigate.”

Young’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas contributed to this report.