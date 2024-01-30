A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, and a teenager was identified as the possible driver, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 300 block of West Arden Road, police said.

Investigators believe the child ran out into the roadway when she was struck by an SUV traveling east on Arden Road. Police said the driver fled the scene.

The child was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses helped officers find the car, and a possible driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy. It was not immediately clear whether the teen was arrested or charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

