One person died in a fire Monday morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Units responded around 7:45 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Willow Drive for a reported fire.

Officials said firefighters entered the home to rescue a person, but that person was pronounced dead.

No further identifying information about the victim was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.