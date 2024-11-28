Whether you’re pivoting from turkeys to Tannenbaums or stocking up on timber for that firepit or a wood-burning fireplace, there are plenty of places in Howard County to get what you need this winter.

Even though Maryland’s open air burning ban has lifted, make sure to brush up on fire prevention tips heading into the cold season.

Here’s a list of Howard County businesses where you can chop your own Christmas trees down and buy firewood this year. Some are even open Thanksgiving Day.

Payne Christmas Trees & Holiday Market

A bench with Santa is a popular photo spot at Payne Christmas Trees & Holiday Market in Elkridge. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

This Elkridge business offers pre-cut Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Scotch pine and white pine trees. The holiday market offers a selection of wreaths, ornaments and decorations. Fire wood bundles can be purchased online starting at $35.

Opened for the season: Nov. 25. (Closed Thanksgiving Day.)

Location: 5481 Levering Ave. in Elkridge. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenway Farms

Choose and cut your own Canaan fir for a flat rate of $105 at Greenway Farms’ two locations in Western Howard County. This family-owned business also sells poinsettias, local honey, hot drinks and, on weekends, pit beef. Leashed dogs are welcome, too.

Opened for the season: Nov. 23. (Closed Thanksgiving Day.)

Location: The farm at 15105 Frederick Road in Woodbine is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The farm located at 14098 Reps Road in Cooksville is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Triadelphia Lake View Farm

The Triadelphia Lake View tree farm offers trees you can cut on your own or a selection of pre-cuts. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The TLV tree farm offers the best of both worlds with trees you can cut on your own or a selection of pre-cuts. This Glenelg farm offers Douglas fir, white pine, blue spruce, Canaan fir and balsam fir, as well as Fraser fir brought in from North Carolina. Trees are priced started at $60. Kids also can get their photo taken with Santa.

Opened for the season: Nov. 23-24. Closed for Thanksgiving. Reopens Friday through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 15155 Triadelphia Mill Road in Glenelg.

Wolfe’s Pine Valley Farms

This 110-acre, choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm has nearly 20,000 trees to choose from each year. Prices start at $90, including tax, for your pick of the Fraser, Douglas, white, Canaan, Korean and Nordmann firs found on this farm. They’ll knock $5 off if you pay in cash.

Opened for the season: Nov. 22. This farm is closed Mondays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Thanksgiving Day hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 1150 Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville.