Remember kids, don’t try everything you see online.

There have been “upwards of 10″ incidents of students in Prince George’s County sticking objects into their school-issued or personal electronic devices, causing fires and smoke, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

State officials said it’s because of a TikTok trend that’s being called “the Chromebook Challenge,” where students stick pencils or other metallic items into charging ports, causing a short circuit.

The State Fire Marshal said the reported incidents in Maryland have “resulted in sparks and smoke” and some cases of batteries catching fire.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said it was important to teach students about how dangerous participating in the “challenge” can be.

“It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices,” Mowbray said in a statement.

Prince George’s County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A school spokesperson told NBC 4 they had seen “up to 10″ incidents in the district and said the “challenge” can lead to costly repairs and disciplinary action.

Students attempting the “Chromebook Challenge” have disrupted schools across the country, according to NBC News. The Maryland State Fire Marshal said they were only aware of reported incidents in Prince George’s County as of May 9.

Police in New Jersey charged a 15-year-old with arson, after the student “intentionally manipulated the device as part of a social media challenge trending on TikTok, resulting in the Chromebook smoldering and posing a fire risk,” according to NJ.com.