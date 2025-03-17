Sen. Chuck Schumer is postponing an event in Baltimore for his upcoming book due to “security reasons,” according to an email from the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Democratic leader was scheduled to speak Monday evening at the Central Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street about his book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” which is slated to be published Tuesday.

He had additional book tour events in Washington, D.C., planned for later this week. All events from this week have been postponed, according to the Pratt email.

While the email didn’t offer specifics about the security concerns, activists on social media were organizing protests outside of Schumer’s book tour stops.

Schumer, of New York, has been facing criticism after the minority leader voted across party lines on Friday to help the Senate pass a six-month spending bill hours before a government shutdown. The bill faced sharp opposition from Democrats. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, who voted against the bill, said in a statement that support for the bill would mean supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Schumer has also been under fire for his rhetoric surrounding the Israel-Hamas war and university protests over Gaza. According to Politico, Schumer has supported the U.S. sending more aid to Israel but also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A publicist for Schumer’s book said there’s not yet a new date for the Baltimore event, but that it would be rescheduled for a time that works for both the senator and Enoch Pratt.