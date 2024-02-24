Planning on traveling through downtown this upcoming week? Make sure you plan ahead because traffic is expected to be much heavier due to the CIAA tournament at the CFG Bank Arena.

The tournament will be held Monday through Sunday, March 3. Games will take place at various times each day, so if you’re traveling downtown you should prepare for possible traffic congestion and delays.

The various traffic and route modifications below will be implemented near the CFG Arena throughout the week:

The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 6 a.m. on Monday through 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, with parking restrictions in effect:

The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 7 a.m. on Monday through 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024 with parking restrictions in effect:

The following road closure will be implemented on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

In addition, exclusive lanes will be designated for vehicles exiting area parking garages each evening of the event Monday, through Sunday, March 3 starting at approximately 7 p.m.:

If you are participating in CIAA festivities, consider using the city’s free Charm City Circulator. The Orange route will take riders to the CFG Bank Arena and buses on tournament days will run every ten minutes.

