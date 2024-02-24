Planning on traveling through downtown this upcoming week? Make sure you plan ahead because traffic is expected to be much heavier due to the CIAA tournament at the CFG Bank Arena.

The tournament will be held Monday through Sunday, March 3. Games will take place at various times each day, so if you’re traveling downtown you should prepare for possible traffic congestion and delays.

The various traffic and route modifications below will be implemented near the CFG Arena throughout the week:

The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 6 a.m. on Monday through 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, with parking restrictions in effect:

Biddle Street (south side) from N. Calvert Street to Hunter Street.

Calvert Street (east side) from E. Biddle Street to 1121B N. Calvert Street.

Hopkins Plaza (west side) from W. Baltimore Street to the first bus stop south of W. Baltimore Street.



The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 7 a.m. on Monday through 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024 with parking restrictions in effect:

Camden Street (both sides) from S. Eutaw Street to Russell Street.

Fayette Street (south side) from N. Charles Street to N. Hanover Street.

Redwood Street (both sides) from S. Charles Street to Light Street.

Coast Greenway (east side) from Lee Street to E. Barre Street.

Water Street (both sides) from South Street to S. Calvert Street.

Central Avenue (east side) from Aliceanna Street to Fleet Street.

Liberty Street (west side) from Clay Street to Marion Street.

Park Avenue (east side) from W. Fayette Street to Clay Street.



The following road closure will be implemented on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Park Avenue (west side) from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street.



In addition, exclusive lanes will be designated for vehicles exiting area parking garages each evening of the event Monday, through Sunday, March 3 starting at approximately 7 p.m.:

CFG Arena Garage on S. Howard Street north of W. Lombard Street

Baltimore Street Garage between Howard Street and Park Avenue



If you are participating in CIAA festivities, consider using the city’s free Charm City Circulator. The Orange route will take riders to the CFG Bank Arena and buses on tournament days will run every ten minutes.

