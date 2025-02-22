With the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s popular basketball tournament back in town next week, locals should expect loads of slam dunks, parties — and downtown traffic.

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation said motorists will encounter heavy traffic downtown from Tuesday to March 1 as tens of thousands of fans make their way to the area.

There will also be lane closures near CFG Bank Arena, the tournament’s venue, between 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Affected roads include:

• Howard Street left lane closure from Camden to Pratt streets

• Lombard Street right lane closure from Hopkins Place to Howard Street

• Baltimore Street left lane closure from Howard Street to Park Avenue

• Pratt Street left lane closure from Eutaw to Howard streets

The department is encouraging tournament goers to use the free Charm City Circulator shuttle bus. The shuttle’s Orange route will take riders to CFG Bank Arena and will run every 10 minutes until 8 p.m. on tournament days.

This is the fourth consecutive year Baltimore is hosting the men’s and women’s tournament held by the CIAA, the country’s oldest historically Black athletic conference. It was previously held in Charlotte for 15 years. Baltimore will host next year’s tournament as well.

The coming week will include many downtown events beyond the games, including educational programs, HBCU step shows and a Black-owned restaurant tour, along with performances by rap veteran Jeezy, R&B singer Lloyd and more.