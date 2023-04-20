Maryland calls for federal recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined a coalition of 18 states calling for a federal recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state leaders urge the agency to recall select Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with a security vulnerability that makes them easy to steal.

The attorney general’s office said the vehicles in question do not have engine immobilizers, thus thieves are able to easily bypass ignition switches and start the vehicles without the key.

Recent data has showed a significant increase in car thefts across Maryland, and the United States, with particular focus on certain Kia and Hyundai models.

In Baltimore County alone, nearly 200 Hyundai’s have been stolen in 2023.

Social media videos demonstrating the ease of stealing these vehicles are believed to be contributing to the surge in thefts.

“Car manufacturers failing to adequately address serious public safety concerns is completely unacceptable,” Brown said. “There is a problem with these particular Hyundai and Kia vehicles that puts lives at risk and has even resulted in multiple deaths. These companies must be held responsible for fixing the safety problem without putting the burden to do so on the cars’ owners.”

In the letter, state leaders assert that Kia and Hyundai have not taken enough action to remedy the security vulnerabilities in their vehicles.