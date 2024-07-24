The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday was searching for a 56-year-old man who fell overboard from a 47-foot commercial fishing vessel near Deal Island on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

At around 8:30 a.m., watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region were notified that a mariner had fallen overboard two miles west of the island, the agency said in a news release. The man was last seen wearing blue and orange waders and gray boots.

The Coast Guard dispatched a 29-foot response boat crew from Station Crisfield, and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City, according to the news release.

Deal Island is located 35 miles southwest of Salisbury.

The agency urged waterway users to keep a lookout for signs of distress and report any information to the Coast Guard command center at 410-576-2525.