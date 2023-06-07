Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze on Antique Row in Cockeysville

A fire on a stretch of York Road in Cockeysville known locally as Antique Row has led to a partial building collapse, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

#update #cockeysville 2-ALARM BUILDING FIRE | CMD advises partial building collapse | Defensive operations have been ordered | Media staging at Sherwood Rd & Cedar Knoll Rd. DT1458 TF pic.twitter.com/xQ7IM2TNZE — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 7, 2023

Photos show smoke coming out of the Sass Retail Boutique, a consignment shop at 10866 York Road, and a neighboring computer repair shop.

No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 3 p.m. Wednesday for a two-alarm fire in the 10800 block of York Road.

York Road is shut down between Warren Road and Wight Avenue as crews fight the fire, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters sprayed water onto the Khalje Oriental Rug Gallery and a building next to it. Parts of the building beside the gallery had collapsed, leaving the inside of it exposed.

On an already hazy day due to the Canadian wildfires, smoke billowed off of the building and into sky.

Katie Moran, a massage therapist in the Integrative Wellness Center, sat on the side of the road across from her business, watching.

Moran’s practice is just south of the Khalje Oriental Rug Gallery, feet away from the collapse. The center hadn’t caught fire, but water drenched its roof, and Moran said she’s sure there will be damage from that and the smoke.

Moran was coming back from her lunch break when she saw the smoke and fire trucks.

She was shaking and really scared, she said. She drove as far as she could toward the business, and then ran the rest of the way.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

She said she had a panic attack and had to be pulled into an ambulance.

“This is devastating for our career,” said Moran, whose mother runs a physical therapy practice in the center.

The business is appointment-based and uses income from those appointments to pay its monthly rent.