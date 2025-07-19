Crews worked through the night and into Saturday after a massive water main break tore through York Road in Cockeysville, flooding streets, damaging pavement and cutting off water to homes and businesses across the area.

The rupture in a 30-inch pipe early Friday morning sent water surging high into the air and forced emergency road closures between Ashland and Shawan roads.

Officials said Saturday that the damaged section of pipe has been removed. Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation workers are now preparing to tie in a new segment and begin testing.

But there is still no timeline for when water service will be fully restored. Officials said repair efforts are continuing around the clock.

The county has opened two bottled water distribution sites for impacted residents.

Water is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1 Kelly Way in Sparks-Glencoe and in the parking lot of the Giant grocery store at 11399 York Road in Cockeysville.

The break — one of the most disruptive in recent memory for the area — ripped up large sections of the road and caused water to flow for hours. Business owners said they watched in shock as pavement cracked and pieces of asphalt were carried down the street.

Pooling water and broken pavement at York Road as crews respond to a water main break in Cockeysville on Friday. (Nori Leybengrub/The Baltimore Banner)

The cause of the rupture is still unknown. Officials say aging infrastructure is a known concern on this stretch of York Road, and the full replacement of the water line is in the design phase. The county is urging residents north of Shawan Road to conserve water until repairs are completed.

This story will be updated.