A toddler was airlifted to the hospital and faces life-threatening injuries after falling from a sixth-story balcony of a College Park apartment, officials said.

Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Management Services Department officials said they were called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park just before 2 p.m. In a nearby apartment complex, a 3-year-old boy had fallen from the sixth-floor balcony, officials said.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Prince George’s County Fire spokesperson Michael Yourishin said in an email.

The toddler was airlifted by the U.S. Park Police’s Eagle One helicopter. Prince George’s County’s Police Department also responded to the incident, but they could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy offered sympathy to the toddler and his family and thanked first responders for their efforts in a post on social media. She requested fellow Prince Georgians keep the 3-year-old boy in their prayers.

“No family should ever have to experience such pain and fear, and as a community, we stand with them during this incredibly difficult time,” Braveboy said in a statement.

This fall follows another that happened in Montgomery County a few months ago. In May, a 2-year-old child fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring, Shiera D. Goff, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said in an email.

Officials said this child also fell from an apartment building’s balcony, but they landed in the bushes, surviving the fall with no life-threatening injuries.