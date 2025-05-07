Howard County Police are investigating a fatal wreck into a Columbia building Wednesday afternoon in what witnesses describe as a speed-related crash.

A man crashed a vehicle into the office building of Humanim Inc., a nonprofit workforce development and human services organization, in the 9300 block of Gerwig Lane around noon Wednesday, officials said in a news release.

Howard County Police said they do not believe the crash was an intentional act and they continue to investigate the cause. Witnesses told police the car was speeding and lost control while rounding a curve.

The Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits was asked to evaluate the damage to the building, which had to be evacuated following the crash, police said.

Humanim Inc. officials said their staff and clients are safe and accounted for after the accident. Most people were out in the community participating in services and not in the damaged portion of the building during the crash.

For now, programs led at the Gerwig Lane office will relocate to the Woodside Court office, according to a statement from Humanim. The building is being assessed before normal operations can resume.

“We are deeply saddened to share that the driver of the vehicle lost their life in the crash,” the company said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

This comes hours after another Howard County fatal crash along Interstate 70 caused road closures for about eight hours. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the West Friendship crash, which involved three tractor trailers and a Mack truck, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash led to one man’s death and the closure of all I-70 eastbound lanes prior to Exit 80 until about 1:45 p.m., a Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson said.

According to Maryland’s Highway Safety Office, four people have died from car crashes in Howard County this year. Last year, that number was around 20 and three of them were speed related, data shows.

This article may be updated.