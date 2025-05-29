Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Howard County man for the fatal shooting of a teenager in The Mall in Columbia’s food court last summer, ending a 10-month search across multiple states.

Investigators took William “Junior” Marshall III into custody in New York City overnight and arrested him around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Der attributed the break in the case to the Police Department’s social media post this week, which reminded the public that Marshall was still at large. The post generated a lead that Marshall was staying at an apartment in Brooklyn, Der said.

Howard County detectives, New York Police and U.S. marshals traveled to the apartment and took Marshall into custody.

Police are still gathering information about why Marshall was in New York and whether anyone was helping him. They have not yet determined whether anyone is eligible for the $30,000 reward.

The fatal shooting caused a stampede among terrified shoppers and kicked off a monthslong conversation in Howard County about safety at The Mall in Columbia.

The victim was Angelo Little, 17, of Columbia, a student at the Homewood Center in Ellicott City. Marshall was also 17 at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are seeking Marshall’s extradition to Maryland.

This article will be updated.