A construction worker died Tuesday after sustaining injuries from a partial trench collapse while on a job at Deer Park Elementary School in Owings Mills, officials said.

Luis Medrano was in a hole digging a trench when water sprayed up and surrounded him, Baltimore County Police said. The trench partially collapsed, and a large amount of dirt fell on the 50-year-old man, police said.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the incident in the 9800 block of Lyons Mills Road at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Twana Allen said other workers pulled Medrano from the hole and, upon arrival, firefighters found him critically injured.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Allen said Medrano died at 8:39 a.m.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health’s Division of Labor and Industry also responded and is investigating, spokesperson Dinah Winnick confirmed.

Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools, confirmed in an email that the partial trench collapse happened at Deer Park Elementary School.

Construction is underway for Deer Park Elementary to become the county’s first Net Zero Energy school, according their shared plans. Site work for the project began last fall, and building construction began in the spring. The project is expected to be done by next summer.

Tuesday’s deadly trench collapse is the second in the state this year.

In February, Emerson Amestica, 24, and Wilmer Barzallo, 32, died in a trench collapse while working on a basement for a Catonsville home. Neighbors likened the sound of the 8-foot deep trench collapse to an earthquake. MOSH launched an investigation into the incident.