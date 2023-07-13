Contractor run over, killed by construction zone roller in Hampden

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 7/12/2023 9:23 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/12/2023 9:24 p.m. EDT

A contractor working on a project for the Baltimore Department of Public Works died Wednesday afternoon after he was run over by a construction zone roller in Hampden.

The man was found unresponsive by police in the 3900 block of Falls Road about 1:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mayor’s office said the contractor was working on a water main replacement project when he was killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the worksite accident that occurred today in the 3900 block of Falls Road, which resulted in the death of a worker employed by a DPW contractor on a water main replacement project,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We extend our sincere condolences to his family, co-workers, and whole community. Safety investigations have already begun, and all parties involved are fully cooperating.”

