The owner of the popular Baltimore restaurant Costas Inn died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday, his son confirmed to WJZ.

Costas Triantafilos, 85, and a woman were found in a Baltimore County home where high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, fire officials said. Triantafilos died, and the woman, whose identity has not been released, remains hospitalized.

Investigators said a vehicle was left running in an attached garage, which caused carbon monoxide to build up in the home in the 11200 block of Old Carriage Road in Glen Arm.

Nick Triantafilos said his father, who owns the seafood restaurant on North Point Boulevard in Baltimore, was looking to expand to a second location at the Timonium fairgrounds in April.

“He was loved by a lot of people,” said Nick Triantafilos, the director of communications and strategic planning at Costas Inn. “You don’t get much better than him.”

What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says carbon monoxide is dangerous because it’s an odorless and colorless gas. The gas can be found in fumes produced when you burn fuel in cars or trucks as well as household items like portable generators and grills.

The CDC says more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision

Drowsiness

Loss of muscle control

Loss of consciousness

How do you prevent carbon monoxide poisoning?

Make sure you have a working and up-to-date carbon monoxide detector, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA also recommends using portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents, along with making sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear of snow and other debris.

The CDC advises having your heating system, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year, and make sure your gas appliances are vented properly.

“The Baltimore County Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors in homes and the dangers of running vehicles in enclosed spaces,” the Baltimore Fire Department said in a statement.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.