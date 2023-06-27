A CSX employee was struck and killed by one of its train Monday evening at the Seagirt Marine Terminal in the Port of Baltimore, according to a Maryland Transportation Authority Police spokesperson.

MDTA police officers and the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the terminal around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the spokesperson wrote in am email. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the statement said.

A line of thunderstorms swept through the Baltimore area Monday night, though it’s unclear if the stormy weather contributed to the accident.

The terminal was closed pending an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to an email sent by a CSX sales manager to brokers across the country and reviewed by The Baltimore Banner. NTSB is the lead investigative agency on the case, state officials said.

An NTSB spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that two investigators were on the scene Tuesday as part of the fact-finding part of the investigation.

File photo of rail cards near a CSX facility in Locust Point, spring 2023.

The employee was a conductor trainee, the email said.

“This event is a sobering reminder of the dangers faced in our work and a reminder to stay vigilant when it comes to performing our jobs safely,” it said.

Seagirt is operated by Ports America Chesapeake under an agreement with the Maryland Port Administration, according to an informational website. The email said some traffic would be affected by the accident.

CSX confirmed the worker’s death in a statement, WBAL-TV reported.

“CSX confirms that an employee was fatally injured in the course of working yesterday evening at the Seagirt Terminal in Baltimore, MD,” the rail company said in the statement. “CSX mourns the loss of this employee and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The safety of our railroads is CSX’s highest priority. This incident will be investigated to determine exactly what happened.”

CSX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Banner.

