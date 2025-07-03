CVS Pharmacy is closing another Baltimore location.

The pharmacy at 3300 Belair Rd. will shut down July 9, shrinking the number of CVS pharmacies in Baltimore to 18, according to an email statement by the company.

It’s the second location the major retail pharmacy has shut down in the city in three months.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS location at 507-17 Harford Rd., about 2.6 miles away. Customers can also move their prescriptions to another pharmacy, according to the company’s statement.

Amy Thibault, the company’s spokesperson, said local market dynamics, population shifts and maintaining access to pharmacy services are factored in when making store closure decisions. She did not specify what led to this store’s closure.

The affected workers at the Belair-Edison location will be offered “comparable roles within the company.”

There were at least 24 CVS locations in the Baltimore area in 2023, an analysis by the Baltimore Banner showed.