The Dali is on the move again.

The massive cargo vessel became buoyant around 6:40 a.m on Monday. Tugboats began moving Dali around 7 a.m. thanks to favorable environmental conditions, according to a statement from Unified Command.

Officials shared photos on social media of the Key Bridge site visible for the first time in months without the vessel.

View post on Twitter

Crews prepared over the weekend to refloat and relocate the Dali , a major milestone in the effort to clear wreckage of the Key Bridge and fully reopen the Port of Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Nearly eight weeks have passed since March 26 when the Dali struck the Key Bridge, which collapsed killing six construction workers. Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Tugboats will escort the Dali about 2.5 miles to a nearby marine terminal at a speed of 1 mph, officials said Saturday. Authorities estimate the entire process of refloating and moving the vessel will take 21 hours from start to finish.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore watched the effort Monday morning from a boat with Unified Command.

Livestreamed footage of the Key Bridge crash site around 7 a.m. showed the Dali slowly shifting direction in the water.

Watch on YouTube

This is a developing story.

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Everything you need to know about Preakness 2024

Under Armour prepares for layoffs as sales decline

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up