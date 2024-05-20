The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Dali is on the move again.

The massive cargo vessel became buoyant around 6:40 a.m on Monday. Tugboats began moving Dali around 7 a.m. thanks to favorable environmental conditions, according to a statement from Unified Command.

Officials shared photos on social media of the Key Bridge site visible for the first time in months without the vessel.

Crews prepared over the weekend to refloat and relocate the Dali , a major milestone in the effort to clear wreckage of the Key Bridge and fully reopen the Port of Baltimore.

Nearly eight weeks have passed since March 26 when the Dali struck the Key Bridge, which collapsed killing six construction workers. Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Tugboats will escort the Dali about 2.5 miles to a nearby marine terminal at a speed of 1 mph, officials said Saturday. Authorities estimate the entire process of refloating and moving the vessel will take 21 hours from start to finish.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore watched the effort Monday morning from a boat with Unified Command.

Livestreamed footage of the Key Bridge crash site around 7 a.m. showed the Dali slowly shifting direction in the water.

This is a developing story.