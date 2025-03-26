Dozens of dead black vultures were found over the weekend near a park in Harford County, prompting bird flu testing and shuttering nearby trails.

Personnel with the Baltimore-based energy company, Constellation, which owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, found the dead birds near Conowingo Fisherman’s Park, spokesperson Brandy Donaldson said.

“Carcasses are collected daily,” Donaldson said. “Conowingo personnel acted immediately upon discovering the first carcasses leading into the weekend.”

The vultures are being tested for avian influenza, or bird flu, by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Donaldson said.

The company is also working with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Maryland Department of Environment, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

It is not confirmed if bird flu killed the vultures, as test results are not yet known, but it is the most likely cause, said DNR spokesperson Gregg Bortz.

The dead birds are being tested at the agriculture department’s animal health lab, a spokesperson said.

While Fisherman’s Park remains open, Donaldson said Constellation has temporarily closed the Wildflowers trailhead and Mason-Dixon trail, where most of the dead vultures were found, to prevent the possibility of bird flu spreading.

The virus is low-risk to public health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The dead birds were found just weeks after Maryland recorded its seventh case of bird flu in an Anne Arundel County backyard flock. Caroline, Dorchester, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties also had bird flu outbreaks this year.