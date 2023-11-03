A week after the funeral for Baltimore City firefighter Rodney Pitts III, thousands of mourners are preparing to convene for a funeral service Friday for fire officer Dillon Rinaldo.

The two Baltimore City firefighters died from injuries stemming from an Oct. 19 blaze that engulfed multiple rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. Three others, Lt. Keith Brooks and firefighters Tavon Marshall and Seth Robbins, were treated at the hospital and released.

State and local authorities have concluded their review of the scene itself but are still actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire, said Amanda Hils, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Baltimore division on Tuesday.

The fatal fire comes more than a year after three other city firefighters were killed battling a fire at a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Funerals for fallen firefighters typically draw thousands for a motorcade processional and final salute. Baltimore County Police are warning motorists to expect traffic delays near the 26-mile route between the Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk and the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in north Baltimore beginning around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The Baltimore County Police Department advises residents to prepare for traffic disruptions and delays tomorrow (Friday, November 3, 2023) during the morning and afternoon as the funeral procession for fallen Baltimore City Fire Captain Dillon J. Rinaldo travels through the area. pic.twitter.com/8K117kl3FJ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 2, 2023

The labor union representing firefighters and emergency medical workers will livestream the Rinaldo funeral, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in North Baltimore. Speakers at the funeral include Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, Fire Chief James Wallace, Fire Union President Joshua Fannon and three family members.

Rinaldo, who was being treated for his injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, died on Oct. 25, six days after the fire. The six-year veteran of the department was posthumously promoted this week from lieutenant to captain for his “dedication, selflessness, and unwavering courage.”

The New Jersey native earned the nickname “Firehouse Kid” as a toddler because of the way he kept gear at the base of his bed and would listen in to a fire radio so he could try to respond to calls with his firefighter father, according to an obituary.

“He and his best friends took turns pulling their red wagon, their ‘fire truck,’ and saving the very lucky citizens of their imaginary world,” the obituary states.

Rinaldo later joined his father, volunteering for many years with a fire company in his hometown of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. He earned the title of valedictorian, graduating with a 4.0 GPA from the fire academy. The Baltimore City Fire Department hired Rinaldo as a full-time firefighter in 2017.

Loved ones described him in the obituary as a “fair, steady and honorable” person who led by example and empowered those around him. He cracked jokes, played pranks and could make friends easily with strangers. In his spare time, Rinaldo enjoyed history documentaries, figuring out how to make and fix things, reading, and sports, including football and lacrosse.

“As his BCFD family said, he could hold a room in his hand without saying a word,” the obituary states. “Dillon listened first and was always pragmatic.”

Rinaldo was planning a wedding in May to his fiancee, and they had also recently adopted a puppy. A wedding website for the couple states they were planning to marry at St. Paul Catholic Church in Ellicott City, where baseball legend George Herman “Babe” Ruth tied the knot with his sweetheart Helen Woodford.

Rinaldo’s obituary emphasized his unwavering commitment to his intended wife, Lauren Ridlon, and noted the pair were inseparable for the five years they were together. Ridlon reportedly told WMAR-2 News she was trying on her wedding dress when she got the call that he had been injured.

“He had the heart of a lion, his strength deeply ingrained into every fiber of his being,” the obituary states.