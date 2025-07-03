A building service worker at a Baltimore County high school faces criminal charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police announced Thursday in what follows a wave of education employees being arrested for child sex abuse and assault.

Donovan Michaud, 30, who works at Overlea High School, faces one count each of sex abuse of a minor, displaying obscene material to a minor and second-degree assault. He’s also charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to online court records.

Michaud has been at the school since November 2021 and working for Baltimore County Public Schools since 2019, Overlea High Principal Monica Sample said in a letter to staff, parents and guardians. Prior to working at Overlea, Sample said, Michaud worked at Stemmers Run and Perry Hall middle schools.

“These charges are disturbing and are a direct violation of our policies and core values,” Sample said in the letter.

Sample said Michaud is on paid administrative leave and barred from Baltimore County Public Schools properties.

Michaud had no attorney listed in online court documents at the time of publication. Online court records show Michaud was arrested June 6 and held at Baltimore County Detention Center until June 9, when he was released on recognizance.

Michaud’s arrest comes amid a series of indictments or convictions on abuse or assault charges of Baltimore County Public School employees.

Sean Brooks, a physical education teacher at Perry Hall High School, was arrested June 11 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. That same day, Randallstown High School teacher Carlos Arroyo was convicted of abuse and assault.

On June 18, police arrested Jordan Adams, a physical education teacher at Northwest Academy of Health Sciences, and charged him with two counts of second-degree assault. Also on June 18, Roger Myers, who taught physical education at Deep Creek Middle School, was indicted on 22 counts, including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and sexual abuse of a minor.

And earlier this year Pikesville High School teacher Dazhon Darien was charged with child sexual exploitation and receipt of child pornography.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.