Downtown crash involving MTA police shuts down part of light rail for 2 hours

A fiery collision on the west side of downtown Baltimore involving two MTA Police vehicles has caused several buses to be rerouted and briefly shut down light rail service, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

Two police vehicles responding to a call for service collided near the intersection of West Fayette and North Howard streets, MTA spokesperson Paul Shepard said. Both officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shepard declined to elaborate on the nature of the call, saying the incident is under investigation.

Djaen Jacobs, 23, was standing in front of the Downtown Mini Mart when he saw an unmarked black truck with its lights on T-bone an MTA Police SUV.

The MTA vehicle flipped over, he said, and crash into light pole, as the black vehicle caught fire.

A handful of Local and CityLink buses have been diverted as a result the incident. For about two hours, Light RailLink riders had to use a bus bridge from Camden Yards to North Avenue. Service was restored around 2:40 p.m., the MTA said.

Bus bridge for non-Light RailLink related crash has been canceled & the Light RailLink is now operating on schedule in both directions. Thank you for riding the Light RailLink. For up-to-date information, please check the Transit ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 29, 2023

An employee at the One Stop Food store across the street from the crash said she heard a loud “boom!” around 12:15 p.m. She finished up with a customer, looked outside and saw a small flame coming from one of the cars, which then got bigger and bigger, she said.

Around 1:30 p.m., the fire had been put out. The marked SUV sat on the sidewalk near the intersection, the front badly damaged, airbags blown and multiple tires flattened. The black vehicle sat next to it, the engine exposed as the entire front of the car appeared burned.

Workers in MTA vests cleaned up remnants of the vehicle off of the street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.