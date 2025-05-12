Two firefighters are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after responding to a single-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The blaze at 204 W. Saratoga Street was under control within an hour, according to fire department spokesperson John Marsh.

The 2-block stretch of Saratoga Street between Liberty Street and Howard Street will remain closed for an “extended” amount of time, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Matthew Coster, president of the Baltimore Firefighters Union Local 734, said the firefighter in stable condition is being treated for dehydration. Coster said he was waiting for test results at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, and therefore could not comment on the condition of the other firefighter.

George Jeffries was on Park Avenue with a friend when multiple firetrucks sped by him. He followed, he said, because he is “nosy” and took video of firefighters responding to the blaze.

Someone passing by told him a building was on fire. He saw two firefighters on the roof of the building and one climbing up a fire ladder with a hose.

“The roof is on fire, y’all,” Jeffries said in the video, which was reviewed by The Baltimore Banner.

In the video, the firefighter on the ladder appears to stop and remain still for a few seconds before falling backward. The video shows the firefighter tumble down several rungs and hit another firefighter who was climbing the ladder.

This is a developing story.