The Heritage Association of Dundalk announced on Friday the end to one of the region’s most cherished traditions: the Dundalk Heritage Fair. Citing financial challenges, organizers said the iconic fair will not return this year.

Since 1976, the Dundalk Heritage Fair has been more than just a summer celebration—it’s been a beloved institution woven into the fabric of Baltimore County life. For nearly five decades, hundreds of dedicated volunteers came together year after year to host the multi-day festival, complete with one of Maryland’s largest parades, the spirited Independence 6K race, and a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks finale.

Though the rides and revelry will fall silent this summer, organizers are working with local partners to keep parts of the tradition alive—including plans to continue the 6K race and the much-anticipated fireworks show that have long lit up the Dundalk skyline.

“With fewer patrons and four consecutive years of poor weather conditions, revenues have declined considerably while costs have continued to rise,” the Heritage Association of Dundalk said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the current economic uncertainties have thwarted our efforts to identify new sponsors. This has rendered the Fair no longer financially viable.”

The Dundalk Heritage Fair has been a staple in the community for nearly 50 years, attracting up to 20,000 people a year in its prime, according to organizers, and musical headliners like Marie Osmond and Eddie Money.

The Baltimore County Independence Day festivities’ cancellation isn’t the only one this year. In Baltimore, the Charm City Bluegrass Festival announced earlier this year they’re going on an indefinite hiatus, citing a lack of resources as their location for cancellation.