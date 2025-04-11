There’s a glimmer of hope for the return of the long-running Dundalk Heritage Fair. Organizers on Thursday said they received an “overwhelming response” after announcing last week the fair was canceled this year due to financial troubles.

“Many of you have posted that you would have volunteered if you knew about the need, and we absolutely would need additional volunteers… If we can do this by April 15th, and we mean if, maybe we can continue the Country’s Greatest 3 Day Celebration!” a statement from the Heritage Association of Greater Dundalk reads.

For the fair to return, the Heritage Association said, it would take at least $30,000 and 100 new volunteers.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m., there will be a public meeting at the Patapsco Masonic Lodge for the Dundalk Heritage Fair board to reexamine the decision to cancel the fair. In the meantime, the association is accepting donations, volunteers and sponsorships, according to the statement.

The Dundalk Heritage Fair has been a staple in the community for nearly 50 years, attracting up to 20,000 people a year in its prime, according to organizers, and musical headliners such as Marie Osmond and Eddie Money.

Since 1976, the fair has been more than just a summer celebration — it has been a beloved institution woven into the fabric of Baltimore County life.

Hundreds of dedicated volunteers came together year after year to host the multiday festival, complete with one of Maryland’s largest parades, the Independence 6K race and Fourth of July fireworks finale.

Last week’s decision to cancel the fair hinged on the lack of financial viability, according to the Heritage Association.

“With fewer patrons and four consecutive years of poor weather conditions, revenues have declined considerably while costs have continued to rise,” the Heritage Association said in a statement last week.

At the time of the announcement, the association said it planned to work with local partners to keep aspects of the fair alive, such as the 6K race and fireworks show.

The fair’s pending cancellation isn’t the only one this year. In Baltimore, the Charm City Bluegrass Festival announced that it is going on an indefinite hiatus, citing a lack of resources.