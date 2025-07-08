Baltimore County Police identified two men who were found fatally shot in Dundalk on Monday in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

A man who was fatally shot was identified as 35-year-old James Skarda IV. The suspected shooter, 37-year-old Ricky Stem, died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are investigating if the men knew each other, a spokesperson said.

Officials said police were called to the 8200 block of Bullneck Road, a residential neighborhood lined with single-family homes, around 4:20 p.m. on Monday for a shooting. When police arrived, they found Skarda outside with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Stem in a car at the intersection of Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway, a five-minute drive from where Skarda was found. Stem had shot himself, police said, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

There have been 18 victims of homicide in Baltimore County this year, according to police data.

This incident comes months after a murder-suicide in Owings Mills.

A spokesperson for Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said 59-year-old Karen Franklin died by homicide, and her husband, 63-year-old Gary Franklin, died by suicide. Baltimore County Police were called to their home in the 3500 block of Avery Hill Drive after 4 p.m. on April 3 for an assault in progress. They found the couple dead with gunshot wounds upon arrival.