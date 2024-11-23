One person was taken to the hospital on Saturday following a two-alarm fire at an asphalt processing plant in East Baltimore, fire officials said.

A container leaked a substance onto a pipe that then combusted at the plant at 1500 Ponca St., according to John Marsh, a spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the plant at about 4:28 p.m. The fire reached two alarms before crews using water and foam got it under control at about 5:10 p.m., Marsh said.

All of the employees had gotten out of the building by the time firefighters arrived. One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, Marsh said.

Hazmat specialists were called to the fire due to the chemicals and asphalt present at the plant, Marsh said.

Public records show that GAF Materials is located at the site. The company describes itself as North America’s leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. The Baltimore plant has 150 employees that produce Timberline branded roofing shingles, according to the GAF website.

This story may be updated.