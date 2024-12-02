A driver crashed a car into Eddie’s of Roland Park grocery store on Monday, according to Baltimore Police.
Police responded to the grocery store at 5113 Roland Ave. around 5 p.m.
WJZ was at the scene where the front window was shattered and was blocked by police tape and security cones. WBAL-TV reported it was a minivan that crashed into the store.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is unknown, police said.
WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.
The Baltimore Banner’s Cody Boteler contributed to this article.
