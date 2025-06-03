One of the 18-year-olds accused of the gruesome killing of the 67-year-old owner of a koi pond business in Davidsonville briefly worked at his store, Anne Arundel County Police confirmed Tuesday.

Jonah Michael Poole worked at Tropic Bay Water Gardens “for a brief period, approximately two weekends, about a year ago,” spokesman Marc Limansky told The Banner.

The revelation is the first indication of a connection between Edward Stephen Koza, the slain businessman, and Poole and his romantic partner, Kylee Alyssa Dakes, both of whom are charged in the May 24 killing.

Poole, of Davidsonville, and Dakes, of Harwood, are being held without bond on murder, conspiracy and arson charges. Their attorneys separately declined to comment.

Detectives alleged in court papers that the Southern High School sweethearts attacked Koza in his store in the evening of May 24, bound his arms, covered his mouth with tape and took him for a joyride in his pickup truck before dousing the vehicle in gasoline and igniting it.

Firefighters discovered human remains in the backseat of the truck after extinguishing the blaze that night. The deceased was missing a thumb like Koza, but officials couldn’t identify him until Monday.

Investigators offered a detailed description in charging documents of how they connected Poole and Dakes to the killing, but made no mention of what they think inspired the teens to such violence. Police say they’re still trying to determine a motive and encourage anybody with information to call detectives at 410-222-473.

Police also said in a statement Tuesday they were aware of a video circulating on social media that is “alleged to be connected to this homicide.”

In the video, what appears to be a partially soaked paper towel is draped out of the front driver’s side window of a pickup truck. A white male can be seen raising a lighter to the paper towel.

“Go ahead, you’re good,” a female can be heard saying.

“It better light the whole thing,” the male responds.

“I f****** hope,” the female replies.

When the male sparks the lighter, the truck erupts in flames.

“Homicide detectives are in the process of attempting to authenticate this video as part of the ongoing homicide investigation,” the department said.

A passerby called 911 that night after seeing “some type of strange light from the parking lot” of the koi pond business before seeing Koza’s pickup “burst into flames,” detectives wrote in charging documents for Poole and Dakes. The caller also told authorities they saw a car leaving the parking lot shortly thereafter.

Investigators found the melted spout of a plastic gas can inside the truck.

An acquaintance of Koza’s told police they saw a car, possibly a Lincoln, parked outside of Koza’s business the day of the fire. Detectives learned Poole drove a red Lincoln sedan and discovered that license plate readers registered his car in the area of the killing around the time of the fire.

According to charging documents, detectives recognized signs of a struggle inside Koza’s store: broken items, blood, a pair of shoes on the ground.

Limansky said Tuesday that investigators haven’t identified anything stolen from Koza’s store, but that they are trying to determine whether there is a nexus between a burglary reported at Koza’s home in Annapolis on May 12 and the killing.

“The possible connection between the homicide and burglary is still being investigated,” Limansky said.

It’s unclear whether police have identified a suspect in the burglary at Koza’s home, or whether there is a link to another recent break-in that Poole is accused of.

Officers responded May 18 to Pirates Cove Restaurant in Galesville after a cleaner reported that she found the front door ajar and the rear glass sliding door open, its locking mechanism broken, according to charging documents. Once inside, officers found shattered liquor bottles and plates and a glass T-shirt display broken. A safe also was missing from the office.

While reviewing security footage of the burglar, the restaurant owner saw the suspect touch five liquor bottles. Charging documents say the owner brought those bottles to the police department, where crime lab technicians dusted them for prints. They recovered fingerprints from two liquor bottles and a palm print from the sliding glass door.

“All three of those prints came back to the defendant Jonah Michael Poole,” detectives wrote.

Charging documents say there was $6,000 of damage and more than $11,000 stolen from the restaurant’s safe.

Poole is charged with several counts of burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property in that case.