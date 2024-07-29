An apartment fire in Howard County left about 40 people displaced and three pets dead Saturday morning, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to the 6300 block of Orchard Club Drive in Elkridge after a 911 call for an apartment fire.

Crews found the second, third and fourth floors had “fire conditions,” according to the department. It took about an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the department.

Fourteen apartments sustained heavy damage and were deemed uninhabitable after the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary housing and other immediate needs, the department said.

One firefighter and a resident were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.