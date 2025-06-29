Howard County officials transported 74 residents of a senior health care facility in Ellicott City to other locations after a late-night flood caused by a broken sprinkler pipe.

Firefighters responded to the facility in the 3000 block of North Ridge Road at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said in a statement, for the report of an alarm sounding and water flooding into rooms from the ceiling.

Residents were moved by ambulance and mobile ambulance bus, with fire and rescue units from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties assisting. Transports concluded at 10 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to the 74 persons who were moved from the facility, 86 residents were relocated to unaffected parts of the building after the Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits deemed it safe to occupy while emergency repairs take place.

The county advised family and friends checking on a resident to contact the facility and/or management company.