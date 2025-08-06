The bus broke down and the band needs a breather — at least that’s the metaphor organizers said best explains why Ellicott City’s Main Street Music Fest isn’t happening this fall.

The Ellicott City Partnership announced the event’s cancellation online but said organizers are “pulling off the road” for just one year. Music Fest will return from hiatus in September 2026, giving organizers time to regroup and tune up.

The local music festival takes over Old Ellicott City for a late September Saturday and features dozens of live bands across multiple indoor and outdoor stages.

The decision was made “after a lot of heart-to-heart talks,” partnership representatives said in a social media post. They did not respond to messages about the cancellation this week.

“It was not an easy decision, but we believe it’s the right one to ensure we return next September with the kind of unforgettable festival you all deserve,” the post states.