The Enoch Pratt Free Library system is seeking nearly $300 million to address critical needs and to provide state-of-the-art services for the community.

In a five-year strategic plan released earlier this month, Pratt Library interim CEO Darcell Graham called for a focus on infrastructure after building assessments showed about $300 million was needed to cover repairs and expansions across the system’s 22 locations. That figure, however, isn’t limited to a five-year timeline.

An assessment over the past year with a vendor and the Baltimore City Department of General Services showed there was $197,300,000 in critical need, with the numbers fluctuating as improvements are made, said Meghan McCorkell, chief of marketing, communications and strategy for Pratt Library. This would cover things like building repairs and HVAC updates. Another analysis with Gensler and Margaret Sullivan Studio regarding the modernization and expansion of the library system yielded a need for $80 million for items like computers and workstations.

“Our goal is to have full transparency about where we are and to be able to work with all our communities on where we want to be going,” McCorkell said.

The plan comes on the heels of the Pratt Library hitting a 13-year high in circulation, after the prior year had a 12-year high. Although the digital circulation numbers are still processing, the library’s physical circulation was up 9% since last year.

“It just shows what a vital asset the Pratt Library is, which is why it is so important for us when we’re talking about our infrastructure to make sure that we are able to continue to serve the 22 neighborhoods because more people are coming to us than ever,” McCorkell said.

Last month, the Walbrook branch of the Pratt Library reopened after being closed for eight months for renovations to the interior and an HVAC installation. Last week, an apartment building with a new branch of the Pratt Library broke ground in Johnston Square in East Baltimore.

Funding for repairs and expansion will be coming from the city, state and private donors. The mayor’s office has already donated $10.8 million to replace HVAC systems in six libraries and $2.5 million for interior refreshes in seven locations, according to McCorkell.

“I believe every community deserves a state-of-the-art library, and the combination of our assessments and this Master Facilities Plan will be our roadmap to getting there,” McCorkell said.

The strategic plan’s other goals include building a strong organizational culture that prioritizes staff diversity and development and streamlining operations. It also seeks to continue culturally responsive and diverse programming for the community.