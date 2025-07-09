A 52-year-old man died after running back into a house to rescue family members on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, according to firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie around 3:30 a.m. Three firefighters suffered minor burns, and an adult and a child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The man, identified as Julian Teletor Primero, was found by firefighters inside the home, where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reported seeing significant fire from the single-family home. The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.

The fire is believed to have been accidental, but investigators are working to identify the cause, according to firefighters.

Officials said the Red Cross and Mobile Crisis are assisting at least 13 occupants who were displaced.

6 fatal fires in Anne Arundel County

This was the sixth fire-related death in Anne Arundel County in 2025.

A 74-year-old man died after a fire in an Annapolis apartment building in April.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found a man, later identified as John Wesley Blunt, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Two other deaths were from the same accidental fire on Feb. 20. Another fatality was on March 25.

Police said on May 24, Edward Stephen Koza, the owner of Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center in Davidsonville, was found dead in a burned truck in the parking lot of the business. Investigators believe Koza was kidnapped and then set on fire in his truck.

Two 18-year-olds are facing murder, assault and arson charges in that case.

Annapolis Fire Department shortages

In nearby Annapolis, the fire union is concerned and says the fire department is dangerously understaffed.

Fire union President Joe Pilat raised concerns after four firefighting units responded to a heat-related episode with several midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy on June 29.

Pilate said the city is left without available fire units far too often.

“Usually multiple times a week, every medic unit in the city is on a transport, at the hospital, and we’re waiting on mutual aid partners to assist us,” Pilat said. “It can cause significant delays when we are out of paramedic units.”

Pilat said the union frequently raises the issue at City of Annapolis Council meetings.

Acting City Manager Guild told WJZ that the Annapolis Fire Department received a funding enhancement of around $2.2 million for Fiscal Year 2026, which started on July 1.

However, Pilat said, that only covers the cost of business, including the contractually obligated increase in salaries and benefits ($1,082,400), replacing ballistic vests, cardiac monitors, and SCBA cylinders ($395,000), and boiler replacements ($785,400). It does not include the 10 positions the fire department needs to put another medic unit in service and meet National Fire Protection Association recommendations.

“The fire engine that just went by only has three firefighters on it,” Pilat said. “Their standard is four.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.