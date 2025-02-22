A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Southeast Baltimore, marking the second serious pedestrian-involved incident in the city this week.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway. When officers arrived, they found medics treating a 35-year-old woman lying in the road with severe injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the woman was crossing in the middle of the street when a black Ford F-150 allegedly ran a red light and struck her before fleeing the scene. The hit-and-run happened a few feet away from a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is leading the case and urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 410-396-2606. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or via their website.

This fatal hit-and-run comes just days after another high-profile pedestrian crash involving an Amazon delivery driver.

Jerome Allan Young Jr., 26, of Dundalk, was charged Thursday in connection with an incident in Butchers Hill where he ran over a 29-year-old woman near East Pratt and South Chester streets.

Police said Young, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with an Amazon logo, briefly stopped to check on the victim before driving away on Tuesday night.

Young, who turned himself in at a Baltimore County precinct, is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

As of Friday evening, he did not have a lawyer listed in online court records.

The woman in the Butchers Hill hit-and-run remains hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries.