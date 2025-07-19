A 47-year-old Baltimore County man died from injuries he sustained when a motorcycle he was riding crashed Friday.

Baltimore Police said they arrived just after 9 p.m. on the 500 block of East Pratt Street to find paramedics treating the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said police have contacted the man’s next of kin but are not releasing his name yet.

Accident investigators took over the case and have asked anyone with more information to call 410-396-2606. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-756-2587, or go online.

This article may be updated.