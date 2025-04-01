Calling it an “oversight” through “administrative error,” the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement admitted this week that it had mistakenly deported a Maryland father to a prison in El Salvador, according to a court filing.

However, the Trump administration now says the federal courts in the U.S. lack the power to have the man returned.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia — a Salvadoran residing in Beltsville with his spouse, who is a U.S. citizen, and their 5-year-old special-needs child — was deported from the United States on March 15 despite a grant of formal protection from an immigration judge six years ago.

Abrego Garcia was on one of three planes of mostly Venezuelans sent from the U.S. to El Salvador as part of a Trump administration crackdown on immigrants allegedly in the country without authorization. (His first name was spelled as “Kilmer” in the signed declaration by ICE acting field officer director Robert Cerna, but his name here is based on information from his attorney.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

ICE officers stopped Abrego Garcia on March 12 while he was driving with his son in the car, according to a court filing. They handcuffed him and called his wife to come pick up their child or risk his being handed over to Child Protective Services, according to the document filed by his attorney.

Agents told Abrego Garcia, who had been granted “withholding of removal” in 2019, that “his status has changed,” his attorneys allege.

Only an immigration judge, not the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, can grant withholding of removal, which has a higher bar to clear than asylum. Applicants must demonstrate that it is more likely than not that they will face persecution in their home country if they are deported.

In March 2019, Abrego Garcia was looking for work outside a Home Depot when he was arrested by local police. He was then handed over to ICE based on allegations that he was a member of MS-13. A month later, an immigration judge declined to release Abrego-Garcia on bond, stating that he was a flight risk and “verified gang member” of MS-13.

Abrego Garcia contended that he was wrongly detained in connection to a murder investigation after being approached because he and others were loitering outside of a Home Depot.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A Maryland court record search did not find any criminal cases linked to Abrego Garcia’s name. In a court filing, his attorney says that he has “no affiliation” with any gang and that the U.S. government “has never produced an iota of evidence to support this unfounded accusation.”

His attorney is asking the Department of Homeland Security to request the Salvadoran government release Abrego Garcia and deliver him to the U.S. embassy in El Salvador.

People are only eligible for asylum, a protection that offers a pathway to citizenship, if they apply within one year of entering the United States. A judge determined Abrego Garcia ineligible for asylum because he had resided in the U.S. for years. But his status known as “withholding of removal,” a less-generous protection considered alongside asylum, does not have a similar time restriction for eligibility.

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele has been on a yearslong crackdown of the nation’s notorious gangs. Supporters say his “state of exception” has brought a sense of peace to streets long plagued by violence and extortion — and has skyrocketed his approval rating. But critics say he has done so at the cost of certain civil liberties.

Bukele has locked up tens of thousands of people in the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, and has begun holding certain deportees from the United States there.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Abrego Garcia’s approval to stay in the U.S. was granted based on threats of persecution from Salvadoran gangs.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown criticized the Trump administration’s error in the case.

“This outrageous mistake is what happens when inhumane and incompetent governing is coupled with this Administration’s contempt for immigrants,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia is “a Marylander, and he belongs in Maryland with his family, not stuck in a dangerous prison in El Salvador,” Brown said.

Request for comment from ICE, the White House, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore were not immediately returned.