The last major retail pharmacy in Federal Hill, a CVS Pharmacy, is set to close April 2, according to an emailed statement from the company.

The closing follows a flurry of t hree Walgreens shuttering in November across Baltimore, shrinking the number of pharmacies in a city with already limited access.

When then 1000 S. Charles St. CVS closes, it will leave behind nearly 20 other operating CVS stores across the city, according to the company.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS at 400 E. Pratt St., the company said in its statement, though people can also choose to move their prescription to another pharmacy location, or get deliveries for some prescriptions.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” according to CVS.

The statement said many factors went into deciding to close the location, including local market dynamics and population shifts, but did not offer specifics.

The affected workers at the Federal Hill location will be offered “comparable roles within the company.”

James Pharmacy, on Light Street in Federal Hill, is the only other pharmacy in Federal Hill. It is smaller than a CVS or other major retail pharmacy chain. The nearby Harris Teeter, which has a pharmacy, is in Locust Point.

The news of the closure sparked reactions on social media from people who frequented the store.

“Been losing my mind trying to pick up prescriptions for an elderly neighbor at the only remaining Hampden Walgreens,” one user of the Baltimore subreddit wrote.

Limited pharmacy access in Baltimore is not new. A Baltimore Banner data analysis in 2023 found majority-Black and majority-minority neighborhoods had a slight disadvantage in access to pharmacies.

The average distance of all properties in Baltimore to a pharmacy was about three-tenths of a mile. Blocks in majority-Black and majority-minority neighborhoods were just above average, and majority-white and majority-Hispanic neighborhoods were just below average.