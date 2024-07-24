A man was pulled from the water near Fells Point Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore City fire officials.

Crews responded around 7 a.m. to the intersection of South Ann and Thames streets following a report of an individual in the water.

A dive team retrieved the man and administered medical treatment before taking him to an area hospital, fire officials said. A small crowd gathered to watch the operation from the sidewalk in the heart of Fells Point.

No further details were available, fire spokesperson Khalilah Yancey said in an email. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.